ADVERTISEMENT

Education loans disbursed in Dharmapuri

November 18, 2023 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi presents education loan order to a student in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Education loans to the tune of ₹10.83 crore were disbursed to 93 students in the district on Friday. This has increased the education loan disbursement to a total of ₹23.13 crore to over 370 students in the fiscal of 2023-24.

According to the district administration, there have been sustained efforts to augment education loan disbursement in the district, which was low in comparison with other districts. In its wake, sustained awareness campaigns were conducted to augment education loan demands and disbursements.

Disbursing loans, Collector K. Shanthi called upon students to apply for education loans by registering on www.vidyalakshmi.co.in and contacting the service bank concerned. Students with Dharmapuri as domicile district, and pursuing higher education by way of graduation and postgraduation in engineering, nursing, pharmacy, arts and science are invited to apply.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US