September 28, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To mark the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, an education loan mlea will be held at three places in the district, a release from the District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati said.

On October 5, the mela will be held at Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology, Pollachi, on October 7 at Kumaraguru College of Technology, Chinnavedampatti and on October 10 at Karpagam Academy of Higher Education at Eachanari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.