September 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

The education loan guidance centre was inaugurated by Collector Kranthi Kumara Pati here on Monday. The centre will guide students who had applied for educational loans from various banks. It aims to establish a collaborative relationship with the banks and provide necessary guidance to ensure swift disbursement of education loans, a press releaase said.

