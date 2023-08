August 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A special camp for disbursal of higher education loans to be presided over by Pollachi MP will be held at two places on August 16 and 18.

On August 16, the camp will be held from 9.30 a.m. at Dr. Mahalingam College of Engineering and Technology, Udumalpet Road, Pollachi, and on August 18, it will be held from 9.30 a.m. at Karpagam University campus, Kinathukkadavu taluk, Pollachi Road, Coimbatore, a release from Chief Education Officer, Tiruppur district said.