Education loan camp held in Coimbatore district’s Pollachi

August 16, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

An educational loan camp was held to mark the birth centenary of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in Pollachi on Wednesday.

District Collector Kranti Kumar Pati, along with MPs K. Shanmuga Sundaram and M.M. Abdullah, handed over loan approval orders to the beneficiaries.

Among them was Hariprasad, a youth from Pollachi, who received loan approval from a public sector bank to pursue PhD in Bio-Information from Annamalai University, a press release said.

The Collector said, “newly-emerging sectors like semiconductor technology, information technology, etc., require highly-qualified and technically-skilled manpower.’

According to him, similar camps are conducted for students of Udumalai, Madathukulam, Pollachi, Valparai, and Anaimalai.

The second camp will be held at Karpagam University on August 18 for the students of Kinathukkadavu, Thondamuthur and Sulur.”

Pollachi Sub Collector S.Priyanka, Pollachi municipal chairman Shyamala Navaneethakrishnan, NGM College principal R. Muthukumaran, SKP Engineering College chairman K. Karunanithi, and officials were present.

