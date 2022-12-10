Education is a weapon to empower youth, says T.N. DGP Sylendra Babu

December 10, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, C. Sylendra Babu addressing the students and members of Jamaat near Podanur in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Education is a weapon to empower youth to excel in life, said Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu during a discussion with students near Podanur in the city on Saturday.

At the event organised by the Federation of Coimbatore Sunnat Jamaat and the City Police, Mr. Babu said students have to take inspiration from their parents and work hard by following in their footsteps.

Citing verses from Thirukural and quoting the life of Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai, the DGP urged the students to use internet as a tool to learn meaningful things.

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan appealed to the students to take steps for creating positive changes in society.

Earlier, the DGP told presspersons that people need to be cautious about various online scams and urged them not to share persons details with anyone online. He also appreciated the Coimbatore City Police for cracking down on drug peddlers. He said that the construction of police stations at Kavundampalayam, Karumbukadai and Sundarapuram were in progress.

The DGP also opened the renovated Cyber Crime Police Station at the Police Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

