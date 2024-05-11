ADVERTISEMENT

Education institution buses undergo safety inspection in Coimbatore District

Updated - May 11, 2024 06:12 pm IST

Published - May 11, 2024 05:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati oversaw inspections of school buses to ensure compliance with safety norms at Police Recruits School (PRS) grounds on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

With the new academic year fast approaching, District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati led an inspection of 1,157 school buses at the Police Recruits School (PRS) grounds on Saturday. The primary focus of the inspection was to ensure compliance with the 20 safety regulations outlined in the Tamil Nadu Government Motor Vehicle Special Rules 2012, specifically concerning school transportation.

Officials from various departments, including Road Transport, Police, Revenue, and School Education, participated in the inspection.

Out of the total, 1,113 buses were approved for qualification certification, while 44 school vehicles were found to have defects and had their certificates temporarily revoked. As per regulations, these vehicles must undergo necessary repairs and obtain clearance before the start of the school year.

In addition to vehicle inspections, there was an emphasis on promoting road safety awareness among drivers. The Labour Welfare Board, in collaboration with a private healthcare institute, organised various welfare camps for drivers. These included free eye check-ups, first aid training sessions, and medical check-ups for parameters such as blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Fire prevention measures and proper road safety protocols were also highlighted during the event. Approximately 887 drivers benefited from these initiatives.

Furthermore, the district administration has been actively engaged in initiatives to raise public awareness regarding road safety. Programmes facilitated by the police department involved school children in educating parents about road rules and safety precautions. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to create a secure environment for students and instil confidence among parents regarding the safety of school transportation services.

