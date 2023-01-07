ADVERTISEMENT

Education in mother tongue is important: Venkaiah Naidu

January 07, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Education in mother tongue is important, but at the same time, students have to learn as many languages as possible, said former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Addressing a function at Neelambur, Mr. Naidu said students have to learn other languages as well, to understand the unity in diversity of India.

All the stakeholders have to come together to save the environment. The urban forest techniques like ‘Miyawaki’, where trees can be grown denser in a limited space have to be promoted, he added.

