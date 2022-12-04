Education, health are the two eyes of Dravidian model, says Minister

December 04, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

K. Ponmudy

Education and health are the two eyes of the Dravidian model of governance to serve the people, especially the downtrodden section of society, said Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy here on Sunday.

Speaking at a free lap surgical camp and workshop on Minimal Access Oncology organised by the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI) and GEM Hospital, Mr. Ponmudy lauded the Illam Thedi Kalvi and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, calling both the schemes flagship initiatives of the Dravidian model of governance.

The Minister also said cancer is a curable disease if it is diagnosed at the early stages. Advanced treatment and techniques are available for cancer at government and private hospitals in the State.

Appreciating the initiative of GEM hospital to provide free treatment at early stages of cancer, he appealed to the medical fraternity to enhance the process of diagnosis through regular medical check-ups and to spread awareness among people to fight cancer.

Later, he told the reporters, that the select committee to choose the next Vice Chancellor of Bharathiar University was formed and the process (of selection) would be expediated.

C. Palanivelu, Chairman of GEM Hospitals, G. Siddesh, president of ASI, A. Nirmala, Dean of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital, K. Govindaraj, Chairman of Tamil Nadu state chapter of ASI, senior surgeons, and postgraduate students were present.

