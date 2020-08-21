Education dept. reports indicate increase in govt. school admissions

Coimbatore

21 August 2020 23:40 IST

Government schools in Coimbatore district must continue to improve infrastructure: V. Eswaran

With admissions in schools nearing completion in Coimbatore district, initial reports from the Department of School Education indicate an increase in the number of students who enrolled in government and aided schools this academic year.

“Last year, about 13,000 students enrolled in Class I in government and aided schools. This year, the number has already crossed 14,000,” Chief Educational Officer P. Usha told The Hindu on Friday. Admissions to Classes I, VI and IX began in Coimbatore district on August 17. As per the data till Thursday, government and aided elementary schools with Classes I to VIII saw 14,594 admissions (10,292 in government schools and 4.392 in aided schools). Secondary schools which extend till Class X saw 11,870 admissions (8,211 in government schools and 3,659 in aided schools) in Coimbatore district. However, Ms. Usha said it was yet to be ascertained whether the admissions had definitively increased for all classes, and there were any migrations from private schools.

Education activist and secretary of MDMK’s state youth wing V. Eswaran welcomed the increase in admissions in government schools. He said that all government schools in the district must continue to improve its infrastructure and ensure retention of new students. “Henceforth, government schools should be the first preference of parents,” he said.