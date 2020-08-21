Education dept. reports indicate increase in govt. school admissions

With admissions in schools nearing completion in Coimbatore district, initial reports from the Department of School Education indicate an increase in the number of students who enrolled in government and aided schools this academic year.
“Last year, about 13,000 students enrolled in Class I in government and aided schools. This year, the number has already crossed 14,000,” Chief Educational Officer P. Usha told The Hindu on Friday. Admissions to Classes I, VI and IX began in Coimbatore district on August 17. As per the data till Thursday, government and aided elementary schools with Classes I to VIII saw 14,594 admissions (10,292 in government schools and 4.392 in aided schools). Secondary schools which extend till Class X saw 11,870 admissions (8,211 in government schools and 3,659 in aided schools) in Coimbatore district. However, Ms. Usha said it was yet to be ascertained whether the admissions had definitively increased for all classes, and there were any migrations from private schools.
Education activist and secretary of MDMK’s state youth wing V. Eswaran welcomed the increase in admissions in government schools. He said that all government schools in the district must continue to improve its infrastructure and ensure retention of new students. “Henceforth, government schools should be the first preference of parents,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath