Education dept. orders inquiry against aided school in Krishnagiri

The Education Department has ordered an inquiry against a government-aided school at Bargur in Krishnagiri, after parents alleged that the school management manipulated records of poor performing students and made them write Class 10 examinations as private candidates.

According to officials, of the 105 Class X students in the school, 20 were registered as private candidates. The affected included four visually-impaired students. Parents of the affected students petitioned the Education Department and demanded action against the school. The parents also said that they were not informed about their children’s results yet as admissions to Class 11 began on Monday.

According to officials, an inquiry was under way and necessary action would be taken based on report of the District Education Officer.

