Education Dept. officials recover chit papers from students in Namakkal ahead of Board exams

Education Department squads deployed for Board examinations in the district recovered chit papers from students in various locations in a surprise check conducted in the district.

A squad led by Pon Kumar, Joint Director for Government Examinations, Higher Secondary, visited Kolli Hills on Monday and found Class XI students crowding a photocopy shop. They found the students taking micro-size photocopies of texts in chit papers. According to official sources, the students ran away on seeing the officials and they warned the shop owner not to encourage this practice among students.

The officials conducted surprise checks at schools in Kolli Hills, Kumarapalayam and Pallipalayam on Tuesday and recovered answer chits from students. Official sources said that a few students voluntarily handed over the chits after they were made aware of the consequences. The officials said a student would be debarred from taking examinations for a stipulated time if he/she was found indulging in malpractices during the exams.