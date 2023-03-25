ADVERTISEMENT

Education Department staff placed under suspension in Salem

March 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

An office assistant attached to the Education Department was placed under suspension by the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) on Friday, after he uploaded an audio clip of an alleged conversation between him and a school headmaster on social media.

On March 20, economics examination was held at the Vanavasi Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Ravi, headmaster of Jalakandapuram Government Higher Secondary School, was the chief examiner for the Vanavasi exam centre. Meanwhile, an audio clip of an alleged conversation between Mr. Ravi and office assistant Mahalingam, who was also engaged in exam duty at the centre, went viral on social media.

In the audio clip, Ravi can be heard saying that he knows two students who wrote the exam with the help of a scribe and copied answers from the book.

Following this, the Education Department officials conducted an enquiry and found that there was enmity between Ravi and Mahalingam. To exact revenge on Ravi, Mahalingam uploaded the audio clip on social media. The officials also have not found any prima facie evidence supporting the allegation that students copied in the exam. Based on the enquiry, the CEO, R. Murugan, served a suspension order on Mahalingam and relieved Mr. Ravi from exam centre duty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US