Education Department staff placed under suspension in Salem

March 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

An office assistant attached to the Education Department was placed under suspension by the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) on Friday, after he uploaded an audio clip of an alleged conversation between him and a school headmaster on social media.

On March 20, economics examination was held at the Vanavasi Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Ravi, headmaster of Jalakandapuram Government Higher Secondary School, was the chief examiner for the Vanavasi exam centre. Meanwhile, an audio clip of an alleged conversation between Mr. Ravi and office assistant Mahalingam, who was also engaged in exam duty at the centre, went viral on social media.

In the audio clip, Ravi can be heard saying that he knows two students who wrote the exam with the help of a scribe and copied answers from the book.

Following this, the Education Department officials conducted an enquiry and found that there was enmity between Ravi and Mahalingam. To exact revenge on Ravi, Mahalingam uploaded the audio clip on social media. The officials also have not found any prima facie evidence supporting the allegation that students copied in the exam. Based on the enquiry, the CEO, R. Murugan, served a suspension order on Mahalingam and relieved Mr. Ravi from exam centre duty.