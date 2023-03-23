Education department investigating allegations against teacher permitting students to copy in exam in Salem

March 23, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

The Education Department is investigating after an audio clip went viral in social media claiming that a teacher allowed the students to copy in Plus One public examinations on Thursday.

On March 20, the examination was held for Economics at Vanavasi Government Boys Higher Secondary School. During the exam, a teacher allegedly allowed students to write the exam by looking at books. Regarding this, the school staff concerned spoke over the phone, and their conversation was uploaded in social media, in which a teacher said that as the students did not know about the four questions asked in the exam, he allegedly allowed students to write by seeing books. The audio went viral on social media, prompting Education Department officials to investigate the incident.

Education department officials said that they decided to enquire the students too. After investigations, action would be taken against the teachers concerned if they are found guilty, officials added.