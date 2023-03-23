HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education department investigating allegations against teacher permitting students to copy in exam in Salem

March 23, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Education Department is investigating after an audio clip went viral in social media claiming that a teacher allowed the students to copy in Plus One public examinations on Thursday.

On March 20, the examination was held for Economics at Vanavasi Government Boys Higher Secondary School. During the exam, a teacher allegedly allowed students to write the exam by looking at books. Regarding this, the school staff concerned spoke over the phone, and their conversation was uploaded in social media, in which a teacher said that as the students did not know about the four questions asked in the exam, he allegedly allowed students to write by seeing books. The audio went viral on social media, prompting Education Department officials to investigate the incident.

Education department officials said that they decided to enquire the students too. After investigations, action would be taken against the teachers concerned if they are found guilty, officials added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.