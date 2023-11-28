ADVERTISEMENT

Education Conclave to he held at Coimbatore school

November 28, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Lisieux Group of Institutions, in collaboration with the Department of Education and Communication Media, Preshitha Province, Coimbatore, has organised an Education Conclave titled “Nurturing for Tomorrow” at the Lisieux Matric Higher Secondary School here on November 30 and December 1.

The event will bring together education enthusiasts and visionaries from across the nation to discuss and explore the importance of staying informed and prepared to nurture the leaders of tomorrow in a dynamic educational landscape. The Saint Chavara Shreshta Guru Award, to honour outstanding teachers for their dedication, innovation and excellence in the field of education, will be presented at the valedictory session of the conclave.

The Hindu is the media partner for the event.

