HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education Conclave to he held at Coimbatore school

November 28, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Lisieux Group of Institutions, in collaboration with the Department of Education and Communication Media, Preshitha Province, Coimbatore, has organised an Education Conclave titled “Nurturing for Tomorrow” at the Lisieux Matric Higher Secondary School here on November 30 and December 1.

The event will bring together education enthusiasts and visionaries from across the nation to discuss and explore the importance of staying informed and prepared to nurture the leaders of tomorrow in a dynamic educational landscape. The Saint Chavara Shreshta Guru Award, to honour outstanding teachers for their dedication, innovation and excellence in the field of education, will be presented at the valedictory session of the conclave.

The Hindu is the media partner for the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.