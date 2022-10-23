Educated youth should join politics: Annamalai

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai on Sunday urged the educated youth to join politics.

Mr. Annamalai participated in an alumni meet of a private school at Paramathi Velur, where he studied from class VI to X. He planted a sapling on the school premises and spoke on “Idealism in Today’s Political World”.

Mr. Annamalai said that after completing school and college education, people who are in public life should share their ideas. In foreign countries, alumni donate for the development of their school. Likewise, in India, everyone extend support for the development of their respective schools.

Further, there is a perception that politics is a place to earn money and power. This thought should be changed, and young people should change this. Youth should identify good politicians and support them. Every year, the Union government allocates several crores for the development of six lakh villages throughout the country. Through the funds, villages get roads, drinking water and other facilities, he said.