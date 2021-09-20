‘Educate people on rules in using drones near airport’

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has stressed authorities of the Coimbatore International Airport on the need to educate people living in the vicinity of the airport on the rules and regulations in using drones.

The airport authority has decided to put up wall posters on airport perimeter wall to educate people on regulations in using drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The decision was taken in a joint inspection on security measures at the airport carried out by S. Kalyanaraman, Regional Director, BCAS, Chennai, along with Pawan Kumar, Deputy Commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Coimbatore International Airport and Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan on Sunday.

They inspected the cargo facilities, construction sites inside the airport’s operational area, perimeter area and the Security Operations Control Centre.

According to Mr. Senthil Valavan, the Regional Director of BCAS felt satisfied on the overall security arrangements.

After the site visits, Mr. Kalyanaraman chaired a meeting of the airport security committee which was attended by representatives from all airlines, CISF, the police, oil companies, engineering agencies, commercial contractors and different agencies of the Airport Authority of India.