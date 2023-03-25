EDII organises two-day handloom exhibition in Salem

March 25, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Salem

The two-day handloom exhibition organised by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Salem cluster, began here on Saturday.

EDII project coordinator Athiraj Dhayalan said the EDII had trained over 1,147 traditional handloom weavers from across the Salem handloom cluster under the Hand Made in India (HMI) project since 2019. The project intended to instill self-reliance among traditional weavers. The EDII-HMI Salem cluster had conducted interventions such as credit linkage, capacity building, design development, market linkage, social media marketing, and enterprise development with the grass-roots weavers in the Salem cluster. EDII also supported weavers in upgrading skills by introducing new age marketing strategies, ensuring increased credit availability, and also imposing upon the younger generation the viability of the handloom sector, Mr. Athiraj Dhayalan added.