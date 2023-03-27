Edappadi to get new bus stand at ₹5 crore, work to begin in May

March 27, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Salem

Edappadi Municipality will get a new bus stand at a cost of ₹5 crore by demolishing the existing bus stand. The work will begin in May.

Edappadi Municipality has 30 wards with a population of around 60,000. The existing bus stand at Edappadi was constructed 25 years ago. Buses are being operated to Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi and Bengaluru from here.

Earlier, one had to go to Salem or Erode to get buses to these districts. As passenger arrival increased at the Edappadi bus stand, there was not enough space to operate the buses. During rainy season, water stagnated in the bus stand, and passengers found it difficult. So people here urged the State government to construct a new bus stand in Edappadi.

In February last week, a government order was released sanctioning ₹93.40 crore to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department to construct bus stands in seven municipalities, including Edappadi.

Officials attached to the Edappadi Municipality said that for the construction of the new bus stand, the first level of inspection had started. Soon, other administration works such as awarding tender would be completed. After the Edappadi Nanjundeeswarar temple car festival ended, the construction of the new bus stand would begin, as the temple car would pass through the bus stand area, the officials said.

Edappadi Municipal Chairman D.S.M. Basha said the construction work for the bus stand would begin in May. The new bus stand would have facilities such as shops, parking bays, hotels, and basic amenities, Mr. Basha added.