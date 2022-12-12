Edappadi residents petition Collector seeking patta

December 12, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Karmegam receiving a petition from a differently-abled person during the weekly grievances redress meeting in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The residents of Alachampalayam at Edappadi in Salem, on Monday, urged the State Government not to evict them from the area where they have been living for the past 70 years and sought patta for the land.

In the petition submitted to District Collector S. Karmegam, the residents said that they were residing in ward D of Edappadi Municipality and were working as casual labourers. They received a notice from the Edappadi Municipality asking them to demolish their houses as they had built them on encroached land. “We do not have any assets other than these houses. So the Government should provide us patta for the land,“ they said in the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT

P. Pakkiyam (87) of Mettupatti Thadanur, who arrived at the Collectorate in an ambulance, submitted a petition to the Collector urging him to help retrieve her property from relatives. She alleged that after her husband’s death, she registered all the properties in her son’s name. After her son’s death, his legal heirs were not taking care of her, she alleged and urged the District Administration to help her get back the properties.

The Collector received a total of 304 petitions from the public and distributed assistive devices to 16 differently abled persons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US