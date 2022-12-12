Edappadi residents petition Collector seeking patta

December 12, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Salem

The residents of Alachampalayam at Edappadi in Salem, on Monday, urged the State Government not to evict them from the area where they have been living for the past 70 years and sought patta for the land.

In the petition submitted to District Collector S. Karmegam, the residents said that they were residing in ward D of Edappadi Municipality and were working as casual labourers. They received a notice from the Edappadi Municipality asking them to demolish their houses as they had built them on encroached land. “We do not have any assets other than these houses. So the Government should provide us patta for the land,“ they said in the petition.

P. Pakkiyam (87) of Mettupatti Thadanur, who arrived at the Collectorate in an ambulance, submitted a petition to the Collector urging him to help retrieve her property from relatives. She alleged that after her husband’s death, she registered all the properties in her son’s name. After her son’s death, his legal heirs were not taking care of her, she alleged and urged the District Administration to help her get back the properties.

The Collector received a total of 304 petitions from the public and distributed assistive devices to 16 differently abled persons.