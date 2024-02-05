ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami questions Stalin on electoral promises

February 05, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: File photo

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday took a swipe at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the NEET issue and alleged failure on the part of the government to fulfil its electoral promises.

Participating in the inauguration of the Kongu Multipurpose Training Centre in Harur, he charged that Mr. Stalin was struggling to fulfil his electoral promises.

Despite his (Mr Stalin) tall claims of “circumventing NEET”, the government had failed to get exemption for Tamil Nadu from the entrance test, he pointed out.  The former Chief Minister questioned the state of all the petitions that were asked to be dropped in the grievances boxes in the districts.  

“Mr. Stalin may have perhaps lost the key to the box,” Mr. Palaniswami quipped.  He also claimed that Mr. Stalin was hoodwinking people with “attractive empty speeches”.

Speaking of his stint as the Chief Minister during 2017-21, Mr. Palaniswami said, there were innumerable naysayers who hoped he would not last his term. However, “ I successfully delivered good governance” for four years, he contended. 

Earlier, with permission denied for a tractor rally to the event, Mr. Palaniswami in a dramatic move drove a decorated tractor to the event. 

