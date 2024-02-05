GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Edappadi Palaniswami questions Stalin on electoral promises

February 05, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami | Photo Credit: File photo

AIADMK general secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday took a swipe at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the NEET issue and alleged failure on the part of the government to fulfil its electoral promises.

Participating in the inauguration of the Kongu Multipurpose Training Centre in Harur, he charged that Mr. Stalin was struggling to fulfil his electoral promises.

Despite his (Mr Stalin) tall claims of “circumventing NEET”, the government had failed to get exemption for Tamil Nadu from the entrance test, he pointed out.  The former Chief Minister questioned the state of all the petitions that were asked to be dropped in the grievances boxes in the districts.  

“Mr. Stalin may have perhaps lost the key to the box,” Mr. Palaniswami quipped.  He also claimed that Mr. Stalin was hoodwinking people with “attractive empty speeches”.

Speaking of his stint as the Chief Minister during 2017-21, Mr. Palaniswami said, there were innumerable naysayers who hoped he would not last his term. However, “ I successfully delivered good governance” for four years, he contended. 

Earlier, with permission denied for a tractor rally to the event, Mr. Palaniswami in a dramatic move drove a decorated tractor to the event. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.