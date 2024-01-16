ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami has a chance of becoming Prime Minister, says Thambidurai

January 16, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami stands a good chance of becoming Prime Minister, said former Union Minister and former Lok Sabha Deputy speaker M. Thambidurai on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after participating in Pongal celebrations in Krishnagiri District, Mr. Thambidurai said that the AIADMK alliance will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Earlier, under the leadership of J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK became a strong party with 50 MPs, including 13 Rajya Sabha members. That will be repeated again under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Thambidurai added.

Replying to a question on whether the AIADMK had a charismatic leader, Mr. Thambidurai said that until 2014, Narendra Modi was only known as Gujarat Chief Minister, and no one expected him to become Prime Minister. Like that, Mr. Palaniswami, who is a charismatic leader among Tamil people, also has a chance to become Prime Minister, Mr. Thambidurai added.

