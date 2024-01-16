Edappadi Palaniswami has a chance of becoming Prime Minister, says Thambidurai

January 16, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Krishnagiri

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami stands a good chance of becoming Prime Minister, said former Union Minister and former Lok Sabha Deputy speaker M. Thambidurai on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after participating in Pongal celebrations in Krishnagiri District, Mr. Thambidurai said that the AIADMK alliance will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Earlier, under the leadership of J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK became a strong party with 50 MPs, including 13 Rajya Sabha members. That will be repeated again under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Mr. Thambidurai added.

Replying to a question on whether the AIADMK had a charismatic leader, Mr. Thambidurai said that until 2014, Narendra Modi was only known as Gujarat Chief Minister, and no one expected him to become Prime Minister. Like that, Mr. Palaniswami, who is a charismatic leader among Tamil people, also has a chance to become Prime Minister, Mr. Thambidurai added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT