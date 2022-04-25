Edappadi Palaniswami files nomination for intra-party elections

Leader of the Opposition and Joint Coordinator of AIADMK Edappadi K.Palaniswami filed his nomination to contest in intra-party elections here on Monday.

Mr.Palaniswami visited the party office in Omalur and filed nomination to contest for the post of AIADMK’s rural district secretary. He was accompanied by party’s organising secretary S.Semmalai and Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Apex Co-Operative bank R. Ilangovan. Party members also filed nominations for various other posts.