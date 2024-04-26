Edappadi Palaniswami distributes fruits and buttermilk at AIADMK’s thanneer pandal in Salem

April 26, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Salem

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a thanneer pandal on behalf of the party in Suramangalam, and distributed fruits and buttermilk to the public on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Recently, Mr. Palaniswami had instructed AIADMK party cadres to set up thanneer pandals, in view of the heat and high temperature, and to distribute buttermilk and drinking water to the public.

Based on this announcement, on behalf of the Salem urban and district units, a thanneer pandal was set up at Suramangalam in Salem City. Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated it and distributed fruits including watermelon, muskmelon, cucumbers, and oranges. Likewise, buttermilk and soft drink bottles were also distributed to the public.

AIADMK functionaries, former MLAs, MPs, and local body representatives also participated.

