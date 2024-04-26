ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi Palaniswami distributes fruits and buttermilk at AIADMK’s thanneer pandal in Salem

April 26, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Salem

The AIADMK leader has asked party cadres to set up such pandals across the State in order to provide refreshments to members of the public in view of the searing heat

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing out buttermilk and fruits to members of the public at at a thanneer pandal set up by the AIADMK in Suramangalam in Salem | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a thanneer pandal on behalf of the party in Suramangalam, and distributed fruits and buttermilk to the public on Friday, April 26, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Mr. Palaniswami had instructed AIADMK party cadres to set up thanneer pandals, in view of the heat and high temperature, and to distribute buttermilk and drinking water to the public.

Based on this announcement, on behalf of the Salem urban and district units, a thanneer pandal was set up at Suramangalam in Salem City. Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated it and distributed fruits including watermelon, muskmelon, cucumbers, and oranges. Likewise, buttermilk and soft drink bottles were also distributed to the public.

AIADMK functionaries, former MLAs, MPs, and local body representatives also participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ends.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US