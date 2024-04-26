GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Edappadi Palaniswami distributes fruits and buttermilk at AIADMK’s thanneer pandal in Salem

The AIADMK leader has asked party cadres to set up such pandals across the State in order to provide refreshments to members of the public in view of the searing heat

April 26, 2024 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing out buttermilk and fruits to members of the public at at a thanneer pandal set up by the AIADMK in Suramangalam in Salem

Former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami handing out buttermilk and fruits to members of the public at at a thanneer pandal set up by the AIADMK in Suramangalam in Salem | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated a thanneer pandal on behalf of the party in Suramangalam, and distributed fruits and buttermilk to the public on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Recently, Mr. Palaniswami had instructed AIADMK party cadres to set up thanneer pandals, in view of the heat and high temperature, and to distribute buttermilk and drinking water to the public.

Based on this announcement, on behalf of the Salem urban and district units, a thanneer pandal was set up at Suramangalam in Salem City. Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated it and distributed fruits including watermelon, muskmelon, cucumbers, and oranges. Likewise, buttermilk and soft drink bottles were also distributed to the public.

AIADMK functionaries, former MLAs, MPs, and local body representatives also participated.

Ends.

