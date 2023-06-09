HamberMenu
Edappadi Palaniswami alleges ₹20,000 crore corruption in the running of illegal bars in Tamil Nadu

June 09, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at a function in Edappadi on Friday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami at a function in Edappadi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday accused the DMK government of a ₹20,000 crore corruption by letting illegal bars function in the State.

Participating in a function at Kallapalayam Pirivu in Edappadi Assembly constituency, he said, “Across the State, 4,000 bars functioned illegally. After we questioned this, in Salem District alone, 27 bars were sealed. Through these 4,000 illegal bars, ₹20,000 crore corruption took place in two years”.

“During the AIADMK regime, we fulfilled all our election promises. After the DMK came to power, electricity charges rose by 52%. They promised to calculate electricity charges monthly, but they have not fulfilled their promise. Similarly, property taxes were hiked 100%”. .

Stating that the law and order situation was at their worst in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said that in the Assembly, the DMK government said 2,138 people were found to have sold ganja near educational institutions, but only 148 were arrested. Crime against women was increasing, he alleged.

