Edappadi K. Palaniswami refuses to comment on Opposition parties’ charges against EC

April 27, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secretary  K. Palaniswami distributing fruits after inaugurating a thanner panthal at Edappadi in Salem district on April 27, 2024.

AIADMK general secretary  K. Palaniswami distributing fruits after inaugurating a thanner panthal at Edappadi in Salem district on April 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Saturday, refused to respond to questions related to the Lok Sabha polls and the charges made against the Election Commission of India by the Opposition parties.

Mr. Palaniswami said that it was not appropriate to comment on the polls when the Model Code of Conduct was in force. He said that the elections were conducted peacefully in Tamil Nadu, and the AIADMK would register a big win.

On the water scarcity in the State, Mr. Palaniswami said that during AIADMK regime, a detailed project report was prepared for dredging Mettur Dam. After DMK came to power, no dredging happened as there was water in the dam. The dam should be dredged as it was constructed 87 years ago. During the AIADMK regime, the soil sediments (vandalman) were given to farmers under the Kudimaramathu scheme. But, now the scheme has been stopped. The State was facing drought situation and the people were staging road roko at various places demanding drinking water, he said.

Alleging that the DMK government had failed to prevent drug menace, Mr. Palaniswami said there was an increase in the number of people involving in crime activities under the influence of ganja.

