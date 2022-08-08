Coimbatore

Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurates completed scheme works in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem August 08, 2022 18:23 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:24 IST

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the completed scheme works in Salem on Monday.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated the works worth ₹ 1.50 crore in Poolampatti, Jalakandapuram, Vanavasi, Konganapuram, Nangavalli, and Jalakandapuram town panchayats, which come under the Edappadi Assembly Constituency.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the works were completed under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) funds for the financial year 2021-22. Listing out the schemes implemented in the Constituency from the year 2011, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK government had fullfilled the requests made by the local body representatives and had addressed most of the grievances of the people.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Salem
Read more...