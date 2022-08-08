Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurates completed scheme works in Salem

August 08, 2022 18:23 IST

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the completed scheme works in Salem on Monday.

Mr. Palaniswami inaugurated the works worth ₹ 1.50 crore in Poolampatti, Jalakandapuram, Vanavasi, Konganapuram, Nangavalli, and Jalakandapuram town panchayats, which come under the Edappadi Assembly Constituency.

Mr. Palaniswami said that the works were completed under the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme (MLACDS) funds for the financial year 2021-22. Listing out the schemes implemented in the Constituency from the year 2011, Mr. Palaniswami said, “The AIADMK government had fullfilled the requests made by the local body representatives and had addressed most of the grievances of the people.”

