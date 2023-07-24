Edappadi K. Palaniswami gifts watches to AIADMK labour wing members

July 24, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Salem

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday gifted watches to 900 members of the party’s labour wing in Salem. Mr. Palaniswami visited the party office at Omalur and discussed booth committee formation and voter list verification with the functionaries. The watch, worth ₹ 1,000, has images of M.G. Ramachandran, J. Jayalalithaa, and Mr. Palaniswami. Later, more than 50 members from other parties joined the AIADMK.

Salem receives total rainfall of 56.06 mm

Salem district received a total rainfall of 56.06 mm in the past 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. on Monday. Salem city received the highest amount of 23.4 mm, followed by 6.4 mm in Yercaud, 5 mm in Pethanaickenpalayam, 4.4 mm in Sankagiri, 4 mm each at Thammampatti and Aanaimaduvu, 3 mm in Gangavalli, 2.1 mm in Omalur, 2 mm in Kariyakovil, and 1.8 mm in Attur.

Inflow into Mettur dam increases

Inflow into Stanley Reservoir in Mettur increased to 165 cusecs on Monday. The dam’s water level stood at 67.91 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 30.93 tmc ft, against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The inflow into the dam increased to 165 cusecs from the Sunday’s inflow of 154 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continues at 10,000 cusecs.

Two held for chain-snatching in Salem

Two persons who tried to snatch the gold chain of a woman were nabbed by the public in Salem on Sunday. The accused, Gurumoorthy (22) and Mohanraj (28), tried to snatch the chain of B. Sangeetha (43), an assistant at the Ramanaickenpalayam VAO office, near the Pathu Acre Colony locality on Sunday evening. After she raised an alarm, passers-by nabbed them and alerted the Attur rural police. . The police registered a case and arrested the two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out at paint thinner godown in Salem

A fire broke out in a godown storing paint thinners at Kottamettupatti on the Salem-Bengaluru National Highway on Monday. Arun, a paint thinner merchant residing at Kamaneri near Omalur, had stored the materials in the godown. On Monday, a fire broke out in the godown and spread rapidly. On information, firefighters from Kadayampatti and Suramangalam extinguished the fire. Revenue officials visited the spot and held inquiries. The Omalur police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.