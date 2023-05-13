ADVERTISEMENT

Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrates birthday at his residence in Salem

May 13, 2023 07:46 am | Updated 07:47 am IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributing clothes and sweets to a family during his 69th birthday celebration at his residence in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami celebrated his 69th birthday at his residence in Nedunchalai Nagar in Salem on Friday. In the morning,

AIADMK cadre gathered in front of his residence to wish the leader. Mr. Palaniswami received shawls, flowers, and books from them. He distributed welfare assistance to 125 autorickshaw drivers belonging to the AIADMK labour wing. Former ministers, MLAs, and MPs were also present during the celebration. The cadre distributed food to the public.

