Edappadi condemns hike in power tariff

Staff Reporter
September 12, 2022 19:32 IST

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday condemned the hike in power tariff.

Speaking to reporters, he said

on an average the tariff was hiked by 34% and every year they are going to hike it by 6%. So in 2026, the total hike will be 52%.

When asked about the Chief Minister’s appeal to MLAs to provide a list of ten long-pending demands in their constituencies, Mr. Palaniswami said “I also submitted ten demands for my constituency and all the AIADMK MLAs had given their demands. But we have to wait and see what the government is going to do.”

