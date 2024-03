March 09, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the house of a car showroom proprietor in Coimbatore city on Saturday. Over 15 officials descended on the residence of Anish Pressenna S. at Krishnasamy Nagar shortly after 8 a.m. and reportedly seized documents pertaining to financial transactions. The raid was conducted with security cover provided by a posse of Central Industrial Security Force.

