ED seizes ₹12.41 crore in searches across six states in Santiago Martin case

Published - November 18, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau
Santiago Martin

Santiago Martin

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized ₹12.41 crore in cash and froze fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) worth ₹6.42 crore during search operations at 22 premises across Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Punjab on Monday.

The searches were conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), as part of an investigation into lottery baron Santiago Martin, his company M/s Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, and associates.

Officials also recovered incriminating documents and digital devices linked to alleged financial irregularities in lottery operations. The ED continues to investigate the matter.

