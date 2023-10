October 13, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Teams of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) probing the dealings of lottery kingpin Santiago Martin conducted searches at four locations in Coimbatore city for the second day on Friday

With Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel standing guard, the searches were conducted at his residence in Vellakinar Pirivu, Corporate office located close by, Martin Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital at Gounder Mills (GN Mills) area, and another office in Gandhipuram area.