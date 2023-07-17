ADVERTISEMENT

ED searches a planned move, says Minister Muthusamy

July 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The searches on the premises linked to Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy were a planned move, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy said in Coimbatore on Monday. These were only a continuation of the earlier searches in the State, he said.

ALSO READ
AIADMK justifies ED’s searches linked to T.N. Minister Ponmudy’s premises

Mr. Muthusamy inaugurated road works worth ₹260.57 crores in the district. He distributed 7,000 bicycles to school students, out of the targeted 15,270 cycles at an estimated ₹7.35 crore. The Minister also handed over 50 two-tonne garbage bins worth ₹67.09 lakh to the five zones -- 10 for each zone -- of the Coimbatore Corporation.

On the alleged fleecing of customers by employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the Minister told presspersons that this would be sorted out after Tasmac workers-related issues were addressed.

ALSO READ
T.N. Minister Muthusamy warns Tasmac staff of action if they collect more than MRP in liquor outlets
ALSO READ
T.N. Minister Senthilbalaji’s arrest | Power games — the anatomy of an arrest
ALSO READ
TASMAC to introduce 90 ml liquor in plasticised cartons; committee to study toddy tapping: Minister 
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US