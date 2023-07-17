ED searches a planned move, says Minister Muthusamy

July 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The searches on the premises linked to Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy were a planned move, Housing and Urban Development Minister S. Muthusamy said in Coimbatore on Monday. These were only a continuation of the earlier searches in the State, he said.

Mr. Muthusamy inaugurated road works worth ₹260.57 crores in the district. He distributed 7,000 bicycles to school students, out of the targeted 15,270 cycles at an estimated ₹7.35 crore. The Minister also handed over 50 two-tonne garbage bins worth ₹67.09 lakh to the five zones -- 10 for each zone -- of the Coimbatore Corporation.

On the alleged fleecing of customers by employees of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), the Minister told presspersons that this would be sorted out after Tasmac workers-related issues were addressed.