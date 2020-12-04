ED raids are an attempt to divert attention from farmers’ protest, alleges PFI

Members of the Popular Front of India staging a protest at Ukkadam in the city on Thursday condemning the nation-wide raids by the Enforcement Directorate in places linked to the organisation.

COIMBATORE

04 December 2020 00:09 IST

Coimbatore district unit of the Popular Front of India (PFI) alleged that the Thursday’s raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in places linked to the organisation across the country were to divert the attention from the continuing mass protests by farmers.

It also alleged that the BJP-led Central Government controlled by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was also targeting PFI for its support to the farmers who are protesting against the newly implemented farm laws.

Condemning the raids, members of the PFI led by Coimbatore district president M.I. Abdul Hakeem, secretaries A. Abdul Rahman and K. Mujeeb staged a protest in front of Ukkadam bus stand on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Rahman said PFI would not stop its activities in fear of actions such as the raids. “PFI will continue to maintain its stand against the policies of the BJP Government that are not people friendly,” he said.

The police detained and removed 72 protesters. They were released on bail in the evening.