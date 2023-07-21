ED probe into illegal mining triggers ripple effect in Tiruppur, environmental activists claim

July 21, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The latest probe by the Enforcement Directorate in a high-profile case in Tamil Nadu has seemingly galvanised the Department of Mines and Geology in Tiruppur district into taking firm action against contractors indulging in illegal mining activities, going by the observation of environmental activists.

The concerted action over the last few days by the Mines and Geology, Revenue and Police departments against excessive mining in the stone quarries through levy of hefty fines and confiscation of vehicles is rather unusual, according to Satish Kumar, State secretary of the Legal Awareness Unit of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam.

“We have, for long, been seeking intervention of Enforcement Directorate to check illegal smuggling of minerals in the quarries spread over Tiruppur, Coimbatore and karur districts. Similar crackdowns by ED in the Western region will be desirable to bring many illegal quarry operators to book,” Mr. Satish said.

Last December, the ED had questioned the Punjab Mining Department for alleged involvement of the officials in illegal mining. The ED also acted against illegal mining syndicates in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Karnataka and detected loss to the exchequer running into several hundreds of crores of rupees.

Denying any unusual flurry of activity in recent days, an official of Revenue department said such sudden crackdowns through joint operations by State government departments were normal at periodic intervals to bring about a deterrent effect.

On their part, environmental activists have been urging the government departments to incorporate foolproof mechanisms to prevent contractors from wrongly declaring the quantity of material extracted during the period of contract with a criminal intent of defrauding the public exchequer.

Espousing the cause of the environmental organisations, representatives of associations of construction engineers have made a fervent plea to the State government to prevent the smuggling of minerals to neighbouring States.

On the sidelines of the exhibition of building materials in Tiruppur, Rajesh, a key speaker at a consultative meeting of the associations, observed that such unchecked smuggling of minerals was the reason for the steep rise in cost of gravel and M-sand within Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as also the supply of sub-standard materials.