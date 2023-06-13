ED officials search the residence of Tasmac truck contractor

June 13, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - ERODE

Enforcement Directorate officials on Tuesday launched a search at the residence in the city of a contractor who provides trucks for transporting liquor from Tasmac godowns to retail outlets.

A two-member team from the ED’s Bengaluru office began the search at 10 a.m. at the residence of Sachidanandam on Sakthi Nagar Third Street at Thindal.

A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and policemen from the Erode Taluk station were posted in front of the house for security.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action came after Income Tax officials searched his residence and office for four days in May, seizing documents and cash and taking him to the banks for checking his lockers.

Sources said the contractor is an associate of Minister for Electricity, Excise and Prohibition V. Senthilbalaji.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.