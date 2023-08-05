HamberMenu
ED concludes search opertions in Namakkal

August 05, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) concluded search operations on the premises of a tyre merchant in Namakkal district in the early hours of Saturday.

On Wednesday, the ED conducted search on the premises of DMK functionary Saminathan in Dindigul district. On Thursday afternoon, the officials conducted search on the premises of ‘Tyre’ Mani alias Kaliappan, a relative of Mr. Saminathan, on Rajaji Street at Sakkara Nagar near Paramathi Velur. Mr. Kaliappan also runs a finance company.

The search continued on Friday also. The officials took Mr. Kaliappan and his daughter to the finance company on Paramathi Velur Bypass Road and also checked their lockers in the bank. The officials concluded their search in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, the officials seized money, gold and silver ornaments from the house. But the exact value was yet to be ascertained.

