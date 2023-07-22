Economy meal counters opened at Salem and Erode railway junctions

July 22, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - ERODE

For the benefit of passengers travelling in unreserved coaches, Southern Railway has established extended service counters to sell economy meals and affordable packaged drinking water at platforms in Salem and Erode railway junctions.

While the economy meal – seven poori, dry aloo dish and pickle is sold for ₹20, South Indian rice – rajma/chole rice or khichdi or kulche/chole bhature or pav bhaji or masala dosa is being sold for ₹50 through the special counters near the unreserved coaches that are positioned at either ends of the train.

The meals were supplied from the kitchen units such as refreshment rooms and Jan Ahaars of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in Salem and Erode.

Salem Division officials said that counters have been made functional in order to improve quality, services as well as to ensure availability of adequate facility of affordable and economy meals to the passengers travelling in unreserved coaches. The counters were manned by the authorised platform vendors. The scheme would be implemented by IRCTC on an experimental basis for a period of six months, the officials added.

With regard to drinking water, glasses of 200 ml packaged drinking water will be sold. Efforts are being made to source 200 ml packaged drinking water at stations wherever feasible and till such time one litre bottles of packaged drinking water is available. The counters will be opened at other stations too.

Also, platform vending facilities with dedicated service counters are also put in place at platforms of en route stations to enable passengers of unreserved coaches to buy affordable and hygienic food, they said.