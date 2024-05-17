Economic slowdown likely to impact CSR spending in Coimbatore

With industrial activity affected in Coimbatore district for almost two years due to slowdown in demand, the spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects is also likely to be affected.

“The spending so far was not impacted because CSR funds come based on the previous year performance of a company. But, it may reduce next year,” said R. Raveendran, secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore.

But, the CSR representatives of a couple of major companies in Coimbatore said the slowdown would not reduce their CSR spending. “The allocation of funds is based on the aggregate revenue of last three years. Hence, there may not be any major reduction in funds,” said one of the representatives. “Temporary slowdown in business will not impact long-term spending on CSR activities,” said another representative.

However, for medium-sized companies, with a decline in revenue, the spending on CSR will also come down proportionately, they say.

Mr. Raveendran said most of the CSR spending in Coimbatore was for environment and education sectors, followed by livelihood programmes, supporting people with disabilities, and tribal welfare.

Change in norms and accounting standards by the companies and the government have brought out several challenges for CSR programmes in the last one year, he says. The changes may lead to sectors such as environment get more funds.

While the larger NGOs are able to mobilise funds and maintain documents, the smaller ones are struggling. The NGOs need to have consultants who guide on the changing norms and accounting personnel. These become difficult for smaller organisations.

The government and companies should support NGOs that do impactful work and not go by the size of the NGOs, he adds.