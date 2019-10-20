Economic problems are present everywhere: Tamilisai

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan acknowledged the economic slowdown in the country during a felicitation event organised by various industrial associations here on Saturday.

The event was jointly organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore (ICCIC), Southern India Mills Association (SIMA), Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (Codissia) and Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association (SIEMA). A.V. Varadharajan, Chairman, A.V. Group of Companies, presided over the event.

N. Subramaniam, former Vice-President of ICCIC, alluded to the economic slowdown by saying that the industrialists in Coimbatore “are suffering from an economic disease”, calling Ms. Soundararajan, a doctor by profession, to “cure the disease.” He requested for a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the industrialists of Coimbatore.

R. Ramamurthy, president of Codissia, urged Ms. Soundararajan to convince Mr. Modi for bringing in more investments to Coimbatore.

Responding to the industrialists, Ms. Soundararajan said that the requests will be taken up. She acknowledged the problems faced by the industrialists of Coimbatore in areas such as manufacturing and Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Economic problems are present everywhere,” she said.

V. Lakshminarayansamy, president of ICCIC; T. Rajkumar, former Chairman of SIMA and D. Vignesh, Vice-President of SIEMA, spoke during the felicitation event.

Ms. Soundararajan urged the entrepreneurs and industrialists in Coimbatore to practise yoga every day. “An entrepreneur needs more focus and concentration,” Ms. Soundararajan said, for which she recommended yoga. The Governor said that the employees at Raj Bhavan in Telangana practise yoga every morning including herself.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Soundararajan participated in the Founder's day celebrations of PPG Group of Institutions at PPG Institute of Technology at Saravanampatti.