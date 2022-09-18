Economic Offences Wing raids eight places connected to a trading company in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police raided eight places in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts and arrested two persons on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, 60 people belonging to Krishnagiri district submitted a petition to the District Collector on September 9 alleging that a trading company in Hosur, owned by R. Arunkumar, cheated more than 200 people by promising to provide more interest for the money deposited in crypto currencies. The company did not provide interest as promised and reportedly swindled money to the tune of several hundred crores. The petition was forwarded to the EOW for further investigation from the Collectorate.

The EOW inquired and registered cases against six persons — Arunkumar, Nandhakumar, Sankar, Srinivasan, Prakash and Velan — on Friday under Sections 120 (B), 406 and 420 of IPC and under Sections 5 of Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors (TNPID) Act.

Meanwhile on Sunday, EOW officials from Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, and Erode districts raided eight places in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts. The officials raided the offices and residences connected to the company. The raid ended in the evening. In the raid, police officials seized 12 sovereign jewels, ₹ 1.24 lakh cash, two cars, three land documents, six ATM cards, and ₹ 10 lakh in deposit bonds. The police also arrested Srinivasan and Prakash in connection with the cheating and remanded them in prison.