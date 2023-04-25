Economic Offences Wing police arrest six persons in crypto currency scam in Krishnagiri

April 25, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Sleuths from the Economics Offences Wing (EOW) have arrested six persons in connection with a crypto currency scam in Krishnagiri.

M. Sudhakar of Angampatty in Pochampalli lodged a complaint with the EOW (West Zone) police accusing AK Traders, a finance firm founded in 2021 by Arun Kumar, of collecting money from people for investment in crypto currency with a promise of doubled returns and cheating them.

According to the EOW sources, Arun Kumar had floated a Uni Coin Scheme with the promise of investing depositors’ money in crypto currency. The accused had promised profits from the investment, and that the money would be repaid doubly on a weekly basis. The accused was aided by Nandakumar, Prakash, Seenivasan, Velan and Gnansekar, who had acted as agents mobilising depositors.

During the first year, Arun Kumar had deposited returns as promised in the investors’ accounts. This led to word-of-mouth campaign for the crypto scheme across districts and States. A significant number of ex-servicemen and those currently in the defence forces from Krishnagiri had also invested.

A year later, Arun Kumar stopped payments to the accounts of the depositors. The depositors were informed by the agents that Arun Kumar had absconded with the money. Following this, depositors petitioned the Collector and also lodged a police complaint.

A total of 438 complaints were received and the case registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (In Financial Establishments) Act, 1997, was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing, which took over the investigation. While the agents were first arrested, Arun Kumar had gone missing. However, the police received a tip-off that Arun Kumar was registering a property at Vepanapalli sub-registrar’s office. But before the police could reach, Arun Kumar tried to escape into Karnataka through Bagalur, where he was finally nabbed.

The six arrested were produced before the court here and later, remanded in Salem prison.