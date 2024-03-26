ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Offences Wing in Coimbatore arrests absconding convict in investment scam

March 26, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police in Coimbatore arrested a man who had been absconding after he was convicted by a special court in 2023 for cheating 13 investors of ₹1.8 crore.

Vinoth Chellasamy (36), who hailed from Thiruverumbur in Tiruchi district, was arrested by a special team of EOW from his native late on Monday.

In January last year, the Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (TNPID) Act in Coimbatore had awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹1.85 crore to him.

The court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Chellasamy as he did not appear when the judge pronounced the judgement. The police had been on the lookout for him since then.

The EOW police produced Chellasamy before the TNPID court on Tuesday and the judge remanded him in judicial custody. He was lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison.

